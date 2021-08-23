TN adds 1,604 Covid-19 cases, 25 deaths

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,604 new COVID-19 infections, including a returnee from Kerala, pushing the overall tally to 26,02,489, while 25 deaths took the toll to 34,734.





Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,863 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,48,868, leaving 18,887 active cases, the health department said in a bulletin.





Earlier in the day, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian formally rolled out the round the clock vaccination programmes in 55 government hospitals, at a function here. The programme is aimed at benefiting travellers and working professionals. Meanwhile, a total of 1,53,068 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4,10,59,465. Four districts recorded the majority of new infections, with Coimbatore adding 195, Chennai 172, Erode 143 and Thanjavur 104. Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded the least with three each. Twenty-seven districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 26 districts.





Among the deceased, three did not have co-morbidities.





The minister, who launched the round the clock drive at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital here, said they are in talks with Apollo Hospitals to offer the Covaxin doses purchased by them to those awaiting the second dose.





"There is a requirement for four lakh Covaxin doses. Apollo Hospitals has purchased vaccines worth Rs five lakh from the Centre. We are in discussions with them to provide the jabs free of cost to people who require the second dose, by utilising the Corporate Social Responsibility funds of companies. Very soon, we expect those who need to receive the second dose to be covered (under it)", he said.





Subramanian also inaugurated a 200-bed ward at the hospital for children as an exigency in the event of a possible third wave of COVID-19. "Already there is a children's ward for their treatment. Today we have inaugurated an ultra-modern ward set up at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, which has cartoons and drawings besides offering ventilator support", he said. Subramanian stressed the need for people not to be lax in following COVID-19 protocols in the wake of relaxations announced by the government and urged them to wear masks.