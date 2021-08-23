Don't fall for rival's propaganda: DMK labour wing

Chennai :

In a statement issued here Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) General Secretary M. Shanmugam said that it has just been over 100 days since the DMK has come to power, and taking into account the financial condition of the state, it needs some time to fulfil its poll promises.





He said the LPF will always voice the just rights of the workers and the DMK has not compromised or hesitated on fulfilling the demands of the working class.





Shanmugam said it is right on the part of the government employees, teachers and others to expect the DMK government to give back their rights taken away by the previous AIADMK government.





Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have been demanding the DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to fulfill the poll promises made by the party.