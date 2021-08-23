Tirupattur police destroy illegal sand extraction units at 10 locations

Vellore :

Superintendent of Police MR Sibi Chakravarthy also warned those involved in such illegal activities would be detained under the Goondas Act.





The Tirupattur police raided 10 locations, including Kagankarai, Kasinaikenpatti, Kandli and areas near Ambur and Vaniyambadi, based on information. The electrocution of two boys in Setteri revealed that the culprits attach hooks to power lines and connect them to motors to pump water.





Chakravarthy said three special teams, one each for Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur subdivisions, will track the illegal sand activities in the area. Talking about the modus operandi, he added, “The accused constructed septic tank like structures in isolated locations and put a metal sieve over them. They then dumped alluvial soil collected from nearby farms on the sieve and pumped water on it. This results in particles of less than 500 microns going through the sieve into the tank. When the tank is filled to its capacity, the sand is removed and sold.”





A load of sand sells for Rs 80,000 and the demand leads to such nefarious activities in the area. “In addition to this method of extraction to be illegal, this sand is not certified by any agency as to its worth for construction purposes and those who buy this (as it appears similar to river sand) do so at their own risk,” Chakravarthy said.





When reports last came in, Tirupatur police sources revealed that they had booked two persons involved in illegal sand extraction under the Goondas Act.