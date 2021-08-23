SRM student achieves ‘Kalam World Record’

Chennai :

Hailing from Chengalpattu, Student M Senthamilan of Grade 7, has created this new record by solving the maximum number of math squares in the least time and set a new World Record on July 26, 2021.





Senthamilan had a keen interest in Math since he was eight. His mother identified his interest and has been monitoring and helping him in his quest. Apart from Math, Senthamilan loves to play chess and his parents have been sending him to tournaments.





Meanwhile, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of Intellectual Property Cooperation and Commercialisation with the MSME - Technology Development Centre (PPDC), Ministry of MSME, and Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre EC - Chennai.





The MoU aims at increasing IP cooperation and commercialisation between the two institutions by way of sensitisation on IPR among the MSME and public majorly in four districts - Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, facilitating the service for IPR filing for MSMEs, SRMIST Faculty members, students and outside researchers.