VIT features among 801-900 top universities in Shanghai ranking

Vellore :

Shanghai Ranking has published a list of 1,000 top universities of the world this year where 14 Indian universities from India have made it to the list. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has been listed in the 401-500 brackets globally while it tops the list of Indian universities. As per the Shanghai Ranking website, VIT is the only Private institution of India that has made it to the list this year. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been ranked by the Shanghai Ranking since 2019.