Great Lakes Institute of Management partners with Chicago School of Biz

Great Lakes Institute of Management in Chennai announced a partnership with The University of Chicago Booth School of Business – a globally renowned business school – to provide custom executive education programs that offer leadership, strategy, management, and financial frameworks to take participants and their organisations to the next level.
Chennai:
The partnership will design and deliver “Project Ascent,” a high-impact next-generation custom-blended leadership program for senior leaders of L&T. Providing crucial key competencies, this program is scheduled to commence in October 2021. The program serves to support the initiatives in developing a ‘future ready’ pipeline of senior leaders who will play an important role in the organisation’s future growth.
Conversations