Govt school students can attempt free NEET mock tests

Chennai :

Students can register in the portal -- www.questioncloud.in and try NEET mock tests in Tamil any number of times using their mobile phone or computer. The portal submits the results instantly, with which the students can assess their preparedness for the NEET exam objectively, all without having to pay any fee.





A brainchild of Dr Akilan Ramnathan, a former bureaucrat, questioncloud.in has over 7,500 different tests containing over three lakh questions. The portal is developed by Blue Silicon Infotech Private Limited, an edutech startup promoted by him. As for school exams, the portal has mock tests from Class 6-12 students of CBSE and State Board in Tamil and English mediums.





QuestionCloud.in has also tests for different jobs in the Public Sector Companies, State and Central Government Departments. The mock tests currently cover TNPSC, other State PSCs, UPSC, SSC, IBPS, RRB, Banking and Defence Services Exams.





QuestionCloud.in offers tests based purely on objective-type (multiple choices) questions that demand a clear and deep understanding of the subjects. Students can appear for exams on their own or through their schools. They can select a test based on their class or a subject such as mathematics and social science or even by a particular chapter in their subjects.





At QuestionCloud.in, it is possible to set the duration for tests. Once the time is up, the test exits automatically. Thus, tests in QuestionCloud.in can be conducted without the supervision of teachers. The portal has options for conducting tests in multiple languages including Tamil and English. Parents can also get their children to take the tests and track their learning progress.