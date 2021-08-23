‘Include kuruvai paddy under crop insurance’

Chennai :

“State government, to protect farmers from natural calamities, has announced the crop insurance scheme with financial assistance from the Centre. Though it is a welcome announcement, the exclusion of Kuruvai paddy is disappointing,” said Ramadoss, in a statement.





In the recently submitted first-ever budget on agriculture, the TN government announced that the State will allot Rs 2,327 crore for the crop insurance scheme and as the State is under a financial crunch, it will urge the Union government to increase subsidy on premium.





Ramadoss said due to water release from Mettur dam, kuruvai paddy cultivation is undertaken in an area of 5 lakh acres across the State and if insurance is not provided for a crop that is planted in a huge area, farmers will have to face a huge loss if nature plays spoilsport.