Emergency-affected seek govt recognition

The All India Emergency-affected Volunteers’ Association, which met at Wallajahpet in Ranipet district on Sunday demanded that both the Central and state government accept the 1975-77 Emergency as a second freedom struggle and honour those who went to prison accordingly.
Vellore:
About 17 persons who were affected by the Emergency in erstwhile North Arcot district (now independent Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts) met at Wallajahpet and passed resolutions demanding that if the Central and state governments fail to honour those who were affected by the Emergency then there might be nobody to fight for people’s rights the next time a similar incident occurred in the country, said participant Om Shakti Babu. The resolution demanded that those who went to prison fighting Emergency be given the status of freedom fighters.
Conversations