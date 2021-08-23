Emergency-affected seek govt recognition

Vellore :

About 17 persons who were affected by the Emergency in erstwhile North Arcot district (now independent Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts) met at Wallajahpet and passed resolutions demanding that if the Central and state governments fail to honour those who were affected by the Emergency then there might be nobody to fight for people’s rights the next time a similar incident occurred in the country, said participant Om Shakti Babu. The resolution demanded that those who went to prison fighting Emergency be given the status of freedom fighters.