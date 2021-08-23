Inebriated man attacks wife, sets house on fire

Vellore :

Police said Sankar, a construction supervisor who was married with four children, was a resident of Mettupalayam in Vaniyambadi town. He was a habitual drunkard who regularly picked up quarrels with his wife when drunk.





On Sunday morning he came home drunk and as usual started quarrelling with his wife. When she admonished him, he picked up a wooden club and assaulted injuring her in the head. Hearing her screams neighbours rushed in and rushed her to the Vaniyambadi government hospital.





Sankar who came out started abusing the neighbours who helped his wife and in a rage went back to his house where he collected all flammable material and set fire to it before fleeing the scene. Neighbours on noticing the smoke informed the fire service and the latter who reached the spot spent more than an hour to douse the flames. Vaniyambadi taluk police registered a case and are searching for Sankar, who is absconding.