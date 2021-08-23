Six children rescued from illegal home, one held

Coimbatore :

The accused, S Keelakarai, was running the unregistered orphanage named ‘Aim for Seva’ by renting a house at ‘Pudhu Vadavalli’ in Sathyamangalam. “He was earlier employed at the original Aim for Seva Trust but was terminated recently. He set up the illegal home by misusing its name a few months ago,” said Priya Devi, Child Protection Officer.





Acting on a tip, an inspection committee comprising District Child Protection Officer Priya Devi; Child Welfare Committee Member Karnan Kamaraj; Jayaprakash, a psychologist from Erode Government Hospital; Thangavel, Director of Vizhuthugal (NGO); and others held the inspection.





While the original trust had withdrawn its license granted under the JJ Act to run a children’s home, inquiries revealed that the accused was unaware of it. “Keelakarai claimed that the children were shifted to his care temporarily as the trust’s building was undergoing renovation work,” the official said.





Based on a complaint by Priya Devi, the police registered a case against him under the Juvenile Justice Act and IPC section 344 for wrongful confinement of children on Saturday.