Farmer dies of electrocution due to illegal electric fence

Coimbatore :

The deceased Suresh, 40, a farmer from a village near Shoolagiri was married and has two children. He had gone to his farm to release water at night when the incident happened at around 10 pm. He was walking through a farm belonging to one Govindan when he accidentally came into contact with the electric fence. Uthanapalli police sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem at Hosur Government Hospital. Police said Govindan had set up the illegal electric fence surrounding his farm to prevent wild boars from raiding the crops in his farm during the night. Police have registered a case against Govindan and further inquiries are on.



