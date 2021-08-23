Inflow into Mettur dam surges with rains in catchment areas

Coimbatore :

Water flow into the dam increased gradually from 4,023 cusecs on Wednesday to 4,693 cusecs on Thursday, 5,352 cusecs on Friday and 5,712 cusecs on Saturday. Apart from the release of water from dams in Karnataka, the heavy rain along the course of the Cauvery river in Tamil Nadu has also led to an increase in inflow into the dam. The storage level in the dam stood at 65.600 feet against its full reservoir level of 120 feet. The water storage level in the dam is expected to go up in the coming days. Around 8,000 cusecs of water has been released from the dam for delta irrigation and 550 cusecs in the canal.