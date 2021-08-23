New cases decline further to touch 1,630 in TN

Chennai :

The daily numbers stayed below 200 in all districts, with the highest of 198 in Coimbatore. The Chennai numbers stood at 177, witnessing a further decline. Erode reported 146 cases and Thanjavur, 108.





The positivity rate in Tamil Nadu stands at about 1 per cent, with the highest of 2.7 per cent in Nagapattinam, followed by 2.5 per cent in Thanjavur. As many as 1,54,998 more people were tested in the past 24 hours.





The number of active cases in the State is at 19,171, with the highest of 2,229 in Coimbatore and 2,129 in Chennai.













At least 23 more deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, with four deaths in Chennai. The death toll in the State stands at 34,709. As many as 1,827 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 25,47,005.