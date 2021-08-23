108 GVK EMRI gears up to face third wave of COVID infection

Chennai :

Kumar Selva, head of operations, GVK EMRI Chennai, said 100 more ambulances would have ventilator support to ensure that intensive care is available for the patients while they are being taken to the hospital.





“We will have 65 separate ambulances for children, as they are likely to be at a high risk of infection in the third wave. We are training additional manpower to meet the requirement in case of more demand,” he said.





The firm has also expanded its services by providing oxygen cylinders to hospitals based on direct request. It has kept 300 oxygen cylinders at headquarters as backup. “Each ambulance is equipped with oxygen cylinders that will last for about 4-5 hours. The oxygen facility is ensured so that even in case of delay to get hospital beds, the patient has oxygen support in the ambulance itself,” added Kumar Selva.





It has also planned to appoint temporary contract staff if cases rise in the State. However, as many staff members were affected in the second wave, the 108 and 104 helplines may also be structured to allow work-from-home for all its employees. Officials added that they were planning to soon launch another centre in Pudukkottai.