Sexagenarian held for trying to 'sexually assault' minor girl in TN

Chennai :

The 14-year old girl had gone to graze goats on Saturday when the man identified as Perumal, under influence of liquor attempted to sexually assault her. However, she managed to escape from his clutches and narrated the incident to the parents, who immediately lodged a complaint with the police.





A case was registered under POCSO Act and Perumal was arrested, they said adding the accused was lodged in a sub-jail there.