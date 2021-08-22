Sun, Aug 22, 2021

DMK fields Abdullah for Sep 13 RS bypoll from TN

Published: Aug 22,202102:13 PM by PTI

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Sunday named M M Abdullah as its candidate for the September 13 Rajya Sabha bypoll from the state.

DMK Rajya Sabha candidate M M Abdullah
Chennai:
The election was necessitated due to the vacancy caused by the death of AIADMK's A Mohammedjan in March this year. 

In a statement here, party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the candidature of Abdullah. 

The bypoll to fill up the vacancy will be held on September 13, the Election Commission had said on August 17. 

Mohammedjan's term was to otherwise end on July 24, 2025. 

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on August 24.

