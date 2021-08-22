Stalin greets Ganesan on appointment as Manipur Governor

Chennai :

In a tweet, the DMK President addressed Ganesan as an elder brother and recalled the BJP leader's affectionate ties with his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi.





"Greetings to elder brother La Ganesan...who has a long political experience," Stalin said in the tweet.





Ganesan, a former BJP state president, was on Sunday appointed as the new governor of Manipur, after the post had fallen vacant due to the retirement of Najma Heptullah earlier this month.





A communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi said Ganesan will be the new "Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office".