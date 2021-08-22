As new courses were introduced in HEIs in TN, degree equivalence-related to be solved

Chennai :

Accordingly, chairpersons of the State Universities Board of Studies are expected to conduct a meeting in this regard this year. The last meeting was held where remarks on more than 280 items have been sent to Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) equivalence committee for taking decisions regarding the comparability of subjects.





At present, a total of 13-state run universities including Anna University, the University of Madras, and Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University were functioning under the aegis of the Higher Education Department.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that during the last couple of years new courses have been introduced especially in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science (DS), Machine Language (ML), Data Analytics (DA), and among others.





Citing an example that educational qualification Consideration of M.Sc. Software Engineering, the five-year Integrated degree, offered by Anna University was equivalent to M.Sc. Computer Science degree for the purpose of employment in public services, the official said "likewise, the authorities will identify various degrees offered in AI, DS, ML and others will be considered this time".





The official pointed out that there was lots of confusion among the students and even by the employers that Computer Science and Information Technology, which were inter-related, were equivalent in both Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG). "The equivalence-related issues will be sorted out based on the subject offered in both IT and Computer Science degrees", he added.





The official also said that constituting a 'State Integrated Board of Studies' to provide a bank of subjects to play a major role in deciding equivalence for courses and help in the mobility of students and faculty across the universities and colleges.





He also pointed out that in March 2021 the then State government has allowed equivalence of degree to a few upgraded UG and PG courses in criminology offered by the University of Madras, Madurai Kamaraj University, and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.





The issue of non-equivalence of degree would surface when TNPSC rejects the candidates to some posts and some applicants would move the court.