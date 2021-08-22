Free internet data scheme to continue for TN students in the State-run HEIs

Chennai :

The previous AIADMK government had issued free 2GB per day data cards to about nine lakh students studying in the government and government-aided arts and science colleges, polytechnic colleges, and engineering colleges to ensure that they also have online classes on par with their counterparts in self-financing institutions.





Though there were rumors that the free data card connection was withdrawn, the DMK government, which came to power recently, had continued to the scheme to provide free internet connection for the students to ensure they too participate in virtual classes.





Accordingly, the online classes for the students for both Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) in HEIs had started for this academic year from August 9.





Higher Education Department Secretary D Karthikeyan told DT NEXT that the free provision of internet data to the college students is still on and it would continue. "It is already available. It is all working and it would continue to work", he added.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department also added that as there might be a possibility of a third wave of Coronavirus in the State, the government is keen on providing continuing online education to the students in the state-run HEIs.





"Therefore, the scheme will continue to exist as it would be useful for online classes in case of another lockdown was imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic situation", he said adding "the authorities have also asked a fresh list of the students as about three lakh final year students would have promoted".





He said that the government is also thinking to increase the capacity of the data card and also looking for another mobile service provider for speedy internet connection.





Association of University Teachers, (AUT) President, P Thirunavukkarasu, also said that the free 2GB data was very useful for the students in the government and government-aided colleges since the scheme was helpful even for conducting semester exams successfully.





However, he said though free data card has been provided, that physical classes cannot replace online learning since rural students were struggling to get internet connection due to "tower" problems.