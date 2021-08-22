2 held as 2 kids die of shock from illegal power line, hunt on for third accused

Vellore :

Police said two boys Hari and Danushraj (13) son of Kannan of Pachur village along with another boy were herding cattle in forest areas when they decided to have a bath in the pond used by a private person nearby to manufacture sand. The manufacturer tapped overhead power lines illegally to provide power to run the motors for this purpose. When the three boys entered the water they suddenly started screaming resulting in those working on sand manufacture rushing to the pond pulling out all three.





Hari and Danushraj were both dead while the third boy was alive. On seeing the dead boys, the scared workers threw the two dead bodies on the spot and took to their heels.





The third boy who survived ran and alerted nearby cowherds who in turn informed the parents and relatives who rushed to the spot. When Natrampalli police arrived, those at the spot refused to hand over the two bodies for post mortem and refused to budge till those responsible for the two deaths were arrested.





Stating that the boys did not die of drowning but due to electrocution, the stalemate continued till around 8 pm when the Vaniyambadi DSP arrived and effected peace promising against those responsible.





Only then did those present allow the police to take the bodies for post mortem.





Police on Saturday arrested Raja (55) and his son Prabhu (35) both of Kunichi village for illegally creating ponds to manufacture sand and for illegal power tapping. Police are searching for one more person in this connection.