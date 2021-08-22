AI-embedded study gives thumbs-up for Stalin’s handling of COVID management

Chennai :

“Free bus for women had also received a 74 per cent positive feedback. While the overall public comments are in favour of the government High petrol price and power cuts have emerged as the negative feedback for the government with 55 per cent expecting a reduction in fuel price and 71 per cent expressing concern over the power cuts across the state,” said Aspire Swaminathan, who is running an information technology-enabled political strategy firm.





Under the governance index, 69 per cent of positive conversations were observed in the study with many appreciating the CM for appointing officers with a clean background. The formation of a professional economic advisory committee with Nobel laureate Esther Duflo and former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan had escalated the positive feedback for Stalin’s administration, Swaminathan said quoting the study.





With the local body polls approaching our search engines have been tuned on local political subjects. And one subject was the public sentiment on Amma canteens. Interestingly 81 per cent of the 1.24 lakh sample surveyed had appreciated DMK leader Stalin for not changing the name of AMMA Unavagam, which was a political uproar between the arch-rivals DMK and AIADMK, Swaminathan said. As per the software output related to handling of law and order situations in the state, 52 per cent are positive and 48 per cent are with negative feedback, Swaminathan said.





IT professionals were deployed to monitor the political trend in TN. At all India level, we are examining the political trends like what does general public feel about mass protests in India against the farm bill that has been running over several months and the unexpected COVID pandemic that is still unleashing in waves, he added.