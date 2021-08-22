Even after 62 petitions, Vellore woman yet to get legal heir certificate

Vellore :

Sources revealed that when Selvakumar — a two-time legally divorced PWD AE, who died in harness on July 2, 2012, it resulted in a woman —Jayanthi — who was not married to him getting a legal heir certificate from the then Katpadi tahsildar on September 21, 2020.





Selvakumar’s sister Selvakumari approached the court to overturn this decision as she claimed she was the legal heir.





This set off a plethora of petitions written by Selvakumari seeking justice and to get the certificate.





Sources said that she had written a total of 62 petitions including 8 to chief minister MK Stalin, five each to the state revenue secretary and the revenue commissioner, 14 petitions to then Vellore Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram, seven to the then DRO J Parthiban, 13 petitions to the Vellore RDO, 6 to the Katpadi tahsildar and 1 each to the Vellore SP, High Court registrar, state women’s commission and the state Human Rights Commission, all to no avail till date.





Selvakumari in her petition to the Chief Minister dated May 17 stated that the Tahsildar knowing that the matter was in court hid this fact when issuing the legal heir certificate to Jayanthi.





She also said that her petitions were forwarded to officials not related to the issue and that though she requested the Collector and DRO to order the RDO to conduct an enquiry there was no reply.





The RDO only stated that he had asked the tahsildar for a report while there was no indication of the tahsildar having sent any reply to his superior’s queries.





Selvakumari revealed that she was recently asked to attend an enquiry with the RDO and when she turned up the RDO asked her to give in writing that she would not proceed further with her petitions.





Selvakumari, sources said refused and instead sent her a document detailing all facets of the case. And there matters stand today.