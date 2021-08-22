Rain saves family as drenched detonators fail to explode, cops search for 3 accused

Vellore :

Police said Narasimhan (45) married to Anitha (40) daughter of Raja (60) of Kondakindanapalli village near Tirupattur had enmity with Raja over some property. The issue arose over Raja selling 4 acres land which Narasimhan wanted himself.





As this dispute persisted for some time, both filed cases against each other with the police and the investigation was still in progress.





However enraged over Raja’s continued refusal to sell his land, Narasiman decided to kill him and to make it look like a house collapse due to rain, he along with his sons Yuvaraj and Karthi came to Raja’s house in the early hours of Saturday, where they buried around 30 detonating sticks around the dwelling.





However Raja’s father Settu alerted by some noise saw from the terrace of his house some men jumping over the wall and raised an alarm.





Based on the alert a search of the surroundings by Narasimhan revealed the wet detonating wire and sticks.





Narasiman informed the Kandli police who along with Q branch police officials rushed to the spot and seized the detonating wires and sticks and are searching for the trio who are absconding.