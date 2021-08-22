VCK seeks more women archakas

Thiruchirapalli :

Thiramavalavan said, the permission to become archakas from all castes itself a social reformation that was dreamt by the great leader Dr Ambedkar and the DMK government had shown the way for the entire nation of this great social reformation, he said.





“The term, archakas from all castes allows only Hindus and few have started to criticise They should understand that this decision never allows other religious persons but only the Hindus,” he said.





Claiming that few organisations have been diverting this issue and started criticising the government, the VCK chief said all should appreciate the move.





Thiruma also urged all opposition parties to stand united against Centre which has been working against social justice and privatising PSUs.





On Kodanadu murder case, Thiruma appealed both Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneer Selvam to cooperate. “They need not be worried if they have no connection with the case and prove their point and it is their duty,” he added.