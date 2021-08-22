Jeeyar condemns all-caste archaka system in temples

Madurai :

In a statement on Saturday, the Jeeyar said all Thirukovils in state should function according to ‘agama vithigal’ and HR&CE has no right to change or bring any new rule against existing traditional practice. It’s clearly indicated in the Supreme Court’s ruling and it’s not good for the state government to derail traditional practices being maintained in temples. Hence, the state government should scrap the policy of ‘all caste archakas’ in temples and Chief Minister MK Stalin is believed to scrap such policy, the Jeeyar stated.