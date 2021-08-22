Oppn unity collective expression of people’s sentiment, says CPM state secy

Chennai :

“There is great solidarity among the 19 Opposition parties against the destructive policies of the NDA government and price rise of essentials in the Narendra Modi government that are affecting the common public,” he said.





“Let us teach a lesson to the union government through massive public movement from September 20 to 30. Let us protect modern India, ” he wrote in a tweet.





Balakrishnan’s comment came in the wake of 19 Opposition parties led by Congress and comprising of CPM, DMK and VCK come together on a virtual platform and gave a call for unity and working together for the ultimate goal of defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.





DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, who spoke at the Opposition meet, blamed the BJP for destroying federalism and stressed the need for unity among the opposition parties.