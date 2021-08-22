TN govt staff to protest on Sept 8 demanding DA hike

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur on the sidelines of a state executive committee meeting, Balasubramanian said the meeting decided to demand the government to increase the DA for the government employees on par with the Union Government. He said that the state government should immediately increase 28 per cent for all the employees.





He also said that the meeting decided to insist the state government to establish a separate department for the Public Distributive System and fill the 2.50 lakh existing vacancies in all the departments.





Demanding to scrap the contract basis of appointments, the TNGEU president said the state government should regularize the employment of all the contract staff and fix a minimum pay of Rs 18,000 per month and a pension Rs 10,000.





He said that the union members would stage a protest in all district headquarters on September 8 with their demands.





“We have submitted the demands with the Chief Minister and he should call us for a talk,” he added.