Charred bodies of 4 of a family found in maize farm, probe on

Madurai :

Much to the shock of their relatives, who resided in the same farm house, the charred bodies were found lying by a maize stover, from where smoke emanated, in the early hours. The victims from charred remains were identified as Murugesan (50), his wife Valarmathi (45) and their children – Karthikeyan (18) and Sivaranjani (22), sources said.





Deputy Inspector General of Police B Vijayakumari, Dindigul Range and Superintendent of Police VR Srinivasan inspected the spot and held inquiries.





Preliminary inquiries revealed the deaths are being treated as suspected suicide. The Dindigul SP declined to comment as investigation is underway and added that the exact cause of death would be known after post mortem examination.





Sources said the victims suffered burns over 50 percent of their bodies. There’s injury mark on the body of Karthikeyan and blood oozed from the mouth of the victims.





Murugesan was once a farmer and lived together with his family and relatives at the farm house on eight acres shared by his brother. Murugesan suffered from mental disorder over the last six months after the death of a milch cow, which’s raised by him, and looked much disturbed for the past two weeks.





He often quarrelled with his family members unnecessarily over trivial matters. Earlier, Murugesan along with his family on Friday attended a wedding at Velayuthampalayam and returned to the farmhouse at 10 pm Some neighbours said Murugesan was not in debt, nor borrowed money. However, the reason behind such deaths is yet to be ascertained.





Further post mortem report says each of them was poisoned before setting them ablaze. Viscera collected from bodies were also sent for chemical examination for a final report. Based on a complaint lodged by Sivaraja, relative of the deceased, Ayakudi police have filed a case under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death), sources said.