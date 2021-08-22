Bridge repair hits traffic on Chennai-Tiruchy NH for 5 hrs

Chennai :

With the Palar bridge in Irunkundrapalli near the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway in Chengalpattu in a bad condition, the officials had decided to carry out renovation works on the bridge. Following the decision, the officials also converted the National Highway on this stretch into one-way. This affected the traffic movement on the National Highway stretch for about 15 kilometres on Saturday.





Sources said though the renovation work is happening only during the night hours, there is a huge traffic flow on the NH with no exit points or possible routes for diversion.





The commuters said they got stuck in the traffic for about five hours on Saturday morning and in the present condition, even the ambulances will not be able to move in case of an emergency. While expressing relief over the authorities’ decision to renovate the bridge, the locals said this, however, should have been carried out in a more planned manner, controlling the traffic.