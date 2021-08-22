Positivity rate in State down to 1 pc

Chennai :

The only district to register over 200 cases was Coimbatore, at 205 cases, while Chennai recorded 183 cases and Erode 152.





The positivity rate in the State came down to one per cent average, with the highest of 2.7 per cent positivity in Thanjavur, followed by 1.6 per cent in Erode and Salem. Meanwhile, the positivity rate in Chennai stood at 0.7 per cent.





A total of 1,58,593 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours on Saturday.













As many as 1,859 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 25,45,178. The active cases of COVID-19 stood at 19,391 in the State with the highest of 2,244 active cases recorded in Coimbatore. Chennai has a total of 2,120 active cases.





As many as 23 more deaths were reported due to the virus in the State, with the highest of three deaths each in Pudukottai, Salem and Tirupur. The death toll in the State has now reached 34,686.