Relaxations: Schools and colleges to reopen from Sept 1, theatres from Monday

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin issued orders after a meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Saturday evening.





According to a release from the government, schools would be allowed to operate from September 1 for Classes 9 to 12 while for Classes 1 to 8, a decision would be taken after September 15. All Colleges, including polytechnics, would also be allowed to reopen from September 1 and classes would be held on a rotational basis. The State also insisted that all teaching and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges should mandatorily get inoculated.





Likewise, in a major relief for the movie industry, cinema theatres will operate with 50% occupancy from August 23. The government also permitted reopening of crèches by adhering to SOPs. Shops would be allowed to remain open for an additional hour in the evening till 10 pm while IT companies are also permitted to function with 100% staff from Monday. The government has also permitted zoological and botanical parks besides boat houses to be open. The public will be allowed to visit beaches anywhere in TN from August 23. Corporation officials and District Collectors have been instructed to ensure that vendors at the beaches are inoculated and other SOPs followed. Meanwhile, swimming pools would be allowed for sports training purposes with 50% occupancy.





The government will also operate bus services to Andhra and Karnataka. Anganwadi centres can open from September 1, the release added.