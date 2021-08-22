Filing of nominations for Pondy Deputy Speaker’s post begins

Puducherry :

It may be noted that the budget session of the Legislative Assembly will commence at 9.30am on August 26 with the customary address by the Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.





Speaker R Selvam had already announced that the election to the post of deputy speaker will be held on that day. Meanwhile, Legislative Assembly Secretary R Mounissamy in a communication said that Speaker had fixed August 26 as the date for holding the Deputy Speaker’s election. Under Rule 10(2) of the procedure and conduct of business of the Puducherry Legislative assembly, the nominations will be received by the Secretary, Legislative Assembly.