Cops hunting for men impersonating Tirupattur Collector and personal clerk

Vellore :

Police said that Sridar (55) of Vaniyambadi town who owned two marriage halls was called on August 18 by a person who claimed to be the PC of Tirupattur Collector Amar Kuswaha. The same evening, Sridar received a call from a person who claiming to be the Tirupattur Collector said he wanted to hire the hall for an official function on August 28. Later the first person called again and when Sridar asked whether he would come to Tirupattur to finalise the deal, the caller said that both he and the Collector were in Gudiyattam and that both were enroute to Chennai. He told Sridar that he urgently needed Rs 50,000 which would be repaid along with rental for hall. Believing Sridar asked the caller to send account details. When this was done, Sridar was surprised to find that the account was in the name of one Jayalakshmi. When he tried to call back, both the callers’s phone were not answered. Sridar immediately complained to the police who have begun investigation.