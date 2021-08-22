Madurai traffic cop earns praise for advising people to lead healthy life

Madurai :

The 55-year old cop was all smiles after having received a phone call from Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu, who lauded his off-beat role and further encouraged him to keep up doing the job, sources said. Palaniyandi said he was delighted to have received the call from the DGP at 4.15 pm, on Friday. The jubilant cop said he’s doubly happy after Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, Prem Anand Sinha honored him at his chamber in Madurai on Saturday. While regulating traffic, the cop on mic advises vehicle users on safe driving and creates awareness among two-wheeler riders on wearing helmets, four-wheeler users on wearing seat belts and face masks to prevent any COVID spread. Meanwhile, the cop offers philosophical advice to the public saying the need to live safe for a better tomorrow. Driven by love of reading books, he got into the habit of advising people on mic. Being a native of Thiruppuvanam, Sivaganga district, the cop said he maintains a mini library in his house with a stack of thousands of books.