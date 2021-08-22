Case registered against sales manager of private finance firm in Thanjavur

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said, R Amarnath (40), a resident from Krishnapuram in Thanjavur working in a private firm had pledged 5 sovereigns of jewellery at a private finance firm in September 2020 and availed Rs 1.38 lakh for hospital expenses of his father Ramalingam, who died after 10 days. The finance firm had sent an SMS to Amarnath to pay the interest and he visited the firm on March 26, 2021 and sought 10 days’ time. On April 16, when Amarnath went to finance company to retrieve the jewellery, the sales manager Krishnamurthy informed him that it has been auctioned. Subsequently, Amarnath approached Thanjavur West Police and lodged a complaint against Krishnamurthy and appealed to retrieve the jewellery. Based on complaint, the police registered a case against Krishnamurthy on Saturday. Further investigations are on.