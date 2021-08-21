Lockdown relaxation: Schools, colleges to reopen from Sept 1, beaches, theatres open from Monday

Chennai :

Chief minister M K Stalin issued orders after a meeting with officials at the state secretariat Saturday evening.





According to a release from the state government, schools would be allowed to operate from Sept 1 for classes 9 to 12 while for classes 1 to 8, a decision would be taken after September 15. All Colleges, including polytechnics would also be allowed to reopen from September 1 and to conduct classes on a rotational basis. The state also insisted that all teaching and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges should mandatorily get inoculated.





Likewise, in a major relief for the movie industry, cinema theatres have been allowed to operate with 50% occupancy from Monday, August 23. The government has also permitted the reopening of crèches by adhering to standard operation procedures. Shops would be allowed to remain open for an additional hour in the evening till 10 pm while IT companies are also permitted to function with 100% staff from Monday. The government has also permitted zoological and botanical parks besides boat houses to remain open.





Public have also been allowed to visit beaches anywhere in TN from August 23, according to the release. Corporation officials and district collectors have been instructed to ensure that vendors at the beaches are inoculated and other SOPs are followed. Meanwhile, swimming pools would be allowed for sports training purposes with 50% occupancy.





The state government has also given the go-ahead to operate bus services to Andhra and Karnataka. Anganwadi canters can open from September 1, the release added.