Aavin engages dealers to export products to US among nations

Chennai :

On Saturday, orders were issued to the six wholesale dealers by the state dairy development department in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin. The agreements were signed with the dealers a day after the CM reviewed the performance of dairy, fisheries and animal husbandry ministries on Friday.





Aavin has proposed to export milk and milk byproducts to UAE, US, Canada, Oman and Qatar. An official communique from the state government said the Aavin milk cooperative has planned to export its products to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ajmen in UAE, Muscat in Oman and California in the US. The state dairy development ministry has set an annual business target of Rs 60 crore by exporting its products, which are expected to fetch Rs 6 crore annual profit for the department.





Currently, Aavin exports its products only to Singapore, Hong Kong and Qatar. Domestically, the department has also planned to sell Aavin products in Andhra and Telangana. Going by the government’s statement, the department could engage more dealers to widen its global market base in the coming days. Aavin currently procures 41 lakh liters of milk from 4.36 lakh milk producers daily. Of the total procurement, over 26.6 lakh liters was being sold to consumers in the state daily.