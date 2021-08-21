Bring law to ban online gaming soon: PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss

Chennai :

In a series of tweets, Ramadoss said the state government must bring a law banning online gaming during the current Assembly session.





Soon after the ban on online gaming was lifted in the state, there has been a spate of advertisements luring people towards online gaming, he added.





Within 16 days of lifting the ban, one person has committed suicide in Villupuram district after losing thousands of rupees, the PMK leader said.





Earlier in August, the Madras High Court struck down the law brought in by the previous AIADMK government banning online gaming in the state. The law also had provisions for fine and jail term for the violators.





Finding youngsters getting cheated and committing suicide as well as to protect innocent citizens, the AIADMK government brought the law by amending the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act, 1930, (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1930), Chennai City Police Act, 1888 (Tamil Nadu Act III of 1988) and Tamil Nadu District Police Act, 1859 (Tamil Nadu Act XXIV of 1859).





The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court in July last year had suggested that the then AIADMK government enact suitable laws to regulate the online gaming industry.





Soon after the court's order lifting the ban, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Reghupathy said the DMK government will again come out with a proper law banning online games like Rummy.





Reghupathy said public interest is paramount so following due procedures and specifying valid reasons, the DMK government will come out with a law banning online games.