DPC at Villiyanallur in Mayiladuthurai district reopened after ryots’ struggle

Thiruchirapalli :

The farmers from the village had been demanding for reopening of 40-year-old DPC that was closed citing court directions. Since the closure of the DPC, more than 500 farmers who were depending on the particular DPC had to travel for more than 15 km to sell their paddy.





Subsequently, the farmers had appealed to the district administration to reopen the DPC at a land identified at Vadivudaiyamman Temple premises. Though the officials had visited and confirmed the reopening of the centre, they had made an unusual delay in the process which had affected the farmers who had stocked their paddy as the harvest had already commenced. After a series of struggles, the TNCSC had reopened the DPC in the village and commenced procurement on Friday.