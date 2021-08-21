TNHB to host spl camps from Aug for issue of sale deeds: Minister

Chennai :

“Chief Minister MK Stalin, in the review meeting of the Housing Department, instructed the officials to distribute the pending sales deeds to the public who obtained properties such as houses, empty plots and shops through TNHB and based on the direction so far 1,021 sales deeds were distributed. Following this, special camps will be conducted in every district at the office of TNHB Executive Engineer from August 24 to 26,” said Muthusamy, in a statement.





When DMK came to power there were complaints from the public that TNHB had stopped giving sales deeds to the public who bought properties from the Housing Board and urged the Chief Minister to direct officials to distribute long pending sales deeds.





Following the directions from the Chief Minister, Muthusamy said that the special camp will be conducted for three days from 10 am to 1.30 pm and asked the public to visit the office of executive engineer with all the related documents and proofs.





The state has also provided two toll free numbers 1800-599-6060 and 1800-599-01234, to assist the public and to clarify their doubts on the required documents needed for attending the special camp.





Minister said that in case the public had not paid pending dues or had not submitted relevant documents or had filed a case against TNHB there might be delay in the distribution of sales deeds and so asked the public to cooperate with the officials to sort out the issues.





The Minister further directed the officials to behave in a cordial manner with the public and to solve their issues without further delay.