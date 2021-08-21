13 dists to experience heavy rain for 2 days

Chennai :

“Due to heat convection, a thunderstorm with heavy rain will occur over 13 districts — Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Madurai, Sivagangai Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, and Salem — of Tamil Nadu in the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, the rest of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will witness light to moderate rain for the next 24 hours, ” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).





The official added that fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till Tuesday (August 24) due to strong winds of 50 kmph to 60 kmph and occasionally 70 kmph is expected in the southwestern and central-western Arabian Sea.





On Friday, the maximum temperature has decreased in the city, with the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recording the maximum temperature as 34.6 degrees Celsius and 33.1 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperatures were 24.7 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Meanwhile, various districts witnessed good rainfall on Thursday, with Chengalpattu recording 5 cm, Kancheepuram 3 cm, and Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Coimbatore 2 cm each.