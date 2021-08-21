State plans detailed study on job outcome of ITI students

Chennai :

Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) scheme is a World Bank assisted programme designed to improve the relevance and efficiency of skills training provided through ITIs and apprenticeships.





A senior official from Labour and Employment Department said the study would also collect the personal and socio-economic backgrounds of trainees to generate disaggregated findings – by gender, SC and ST, and rural-urban location. “The agency selected would measure the labor market performance of STRIVE supported ITIs,” he said.





Stating that a comprehensive assessment on the impact of the ITI training programmes in terms of relevance, effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability would be done, the official said, “The views and opinions of employers on the impact, quality and relevance of ITI programmes will also be taken into consideration.”





Besides this, there would be another assessment about the usefulness of internship training provided to trainees during the course, during which views from both employers and trainees would be collected. “Also, the satisfaction level related to the type of ITI training will also be measured from the pass-outs.”





He said other vital components, including current employment and income status of students trained by ITIs, assessing the type of employment – wage employment and self-employment – time taken to get first employment, and employment history and increase in wage with each change of job would be included in the study.





“Suitability and employment potential of trade acquired in ITI will be verified. Based on the study report, comprehensive recommendations would be submitted to the government to take a decision for further improving ITI activities,” the official said.





In addition to the study, the authorities would also separately undertake skill gap analysis at the local level and suggest partner ITI for developing training augmentation plans. “Further, they would also initiate measures to improve industry partnerships and involve them for development of cluster enhancement plans, including re-framing of courses for each trade.”