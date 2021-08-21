Tamil Nadu records 1,668 new cases, 24 deaths

Chennai :

Coimbatore reported 199 cases; Chennai, 185; Erode, 158; Chengalpattu, 102; and other districts, less than 100 cases each.





The test positivity rate (TPR) reduced to 1 per cent as on Thursday; Coimbatore and Salem recording the highest at 1.6 per cent. Erode recorded 1.5 per cent and Tirupur and Namakkal, 1.4 per cent.





The State recorded 24 deaths, including five in private hospitals. The total number of deaths was 34,663.













A total of 1,887 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 25,43,319. As many as 1,63,177 more samples were tested in the past 24 hours.





A total of 286 testing centres were functioning in the State. Of this, 69 were government facilities and 217 were private labs. The State government has been consistently testing 1.5 lakh people (aprox) a day.