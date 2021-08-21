60 villages in TN fully vaccinated: Health Minister

Chennai :

“Already we have vaccinated 2.74 crore people and are expecting to reach three crore inoculations within the next few days. Also, we have urged the union government to give around nine crore vaccines to TN,” he said.





The Minister said while Ariyalur had vaccinated all 6,981 pregnant women in the district, the State provided vaccines to 11,625 differently abled people in Pudukottai as on Thursday. “Kodaikanal has vaccinated the entire eligible population of 23,681 (people above 18 years),” he said.





On the occasion, Subramanian said since the state is facing a shortage of Covaxin, especially for the second dose, it was awaiting additional doses from the Centre. Apollo Hospitals had around 5 lakh Covaxin doses and they are willing to give it to government hospitals, he said.





Apollo inaugurated the institute, which is a specialised hernia care centre that brings new technology and advanced treatment techniques including laparoscopic and robotic surgery. Hernia is a medical condition that occurs when an organ or fatty tissue squeezes through a weak spot in a surrounding muscle or connective tissue.





The causes of these could be congenital (since birth), muscle weakness disorders, excessive smoking, chronic cough, lifting of heavyweights without adequate groin support and strenuous activity following abdominal surgery, according to a release.