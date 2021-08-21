Federalism being destroyed, says Stalin

Chennai :

Stalin, also uploaded on his Twitter page, the joint statement of the opposition leaders, where they announced organising protests across the country from September 20 to 30. “Federalism is being destroyed due to the scant respect BJP has for states’ rights and it is imperative that the opposition stands united at this hour. The recent Parliament session has witnessed our unity,” Stalin said in the tweet. The Opposition leaders also put out a 11-point charter of demands before the Centre, which was also shared by Stalin on his Twitter handle.