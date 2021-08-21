Officials destroy over 300 kg of banned African catfish at pvt farm

Vellore :

Officials said that they acted on a tip that a private fish farm at Pallathur Karuppu Kadu near KV Kuppam town panchayat was breeding this omnivore which had been banned by the Government of India as being inimical to local fish species. Hence, Fisheries Department officials lead by AD Gangadaran visited the farm and on confirming the presence of the banned species ordered that they be culled. After three hours of work, around 300 kg catfish which were caught were dumped into a pit and officials poured acid to kill them. Officials later warned the farm owner against raising catfish again and also informed that breeding it would result in end of local species.