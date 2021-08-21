Karate show turns fatal for 19-yr-old as he succumbs to burns

Thiruchirapalli :

One Balaji (19), a Karate expert, exhibited an action sequence with fire balls tied in both of his hands. While he was performing, a sudden heavy wind blew in which Balaji was engulfed in fire. Soon, colleagues rescued him and he was rushed to the Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital with severe burn injuries. However, on Friday Balaji succumbed to burns. Police registered a case and are investigating.