Vellore SSI, 2 constables suspended after prisoner escapes from custody

Vellore :

The suspended police officials were identified as SSI Sankaran and constables Balaji and Jamaludeen all attached to the Melpatti police station near Gudiyattam. Police said Satyaraj (29), son of Rajendran of Kothakuppam near Gudiyattam, picked up a fight with Sivakumar son of Mohan and his wife Vishupriya when the latter were on their way to Gudiyattam in a two-wheeler. The altercation resulted in Sathyaraj attacking both with knife resulting in injuries and leading to their admission in the Gudiyattam GH. Based on a complaint, Melpatti police arrested Sathyaraj and produced him before the Gudiyattam magistrate. However, Sathyaraj allegedly assaulted SSI Sankaran and constables Balaji and Jamaludeen and escaped. The police trio were unable to catch him even though they chased him. SSI Sankaran complained to the Gudiyattam police who registered a case. Based on the incident SP Selvakumar suspended the SSI and the constables.