Katpadi Rly Police seize 18 kg ganja worth Rs 3.60 lakh from Kollam Express

Vellore :

Based on tip off that ganja was being smuggled to Kerala from Andhra Pradesh, Railway Police personnel boarded the Kollam Express at Wallajah railway station and found two huge bags in the D1 reserved compartment with 13 packets of neatly packed ganja. They offloaded the contraband and informed the Vellore narcotics control bureau who took control of the contraband. Investigations revealed that the bags did not belong to any of the passengers in the D1 compartment. Police suspect that the culprits might have loaded the bags in the D1 compartment and reserved a berth in another compartment to prevent arrest in case of seizure. A case was registered and further investigations are on.